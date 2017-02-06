Multi-vehicle crash stalls morning commute on NB I-805 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Multi-vehicle crash stalls morning commute on NB I-805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 805 in Serra Mesa snarled traffic during the morning commute Monday.

Up to eight vehicles were involved in the crash in the northbound lanes near Mesa College Drive shortly after 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The accident left three lanes blocked for a time and prompted a SigAlert, but the lanes were later cleared, authorities said.

