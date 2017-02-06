San Diego mayor and Tijuana mayor vow to keep working together

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Monday's meeting between San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Tijuana's Mayor Juan Gastelum was not only constructive - but symbolic - as a way to show that despite the recent political unrest - the two regions stand united.

"We have made a lot of progress over the years but we know there is more work to do," Gastelum said. "We want to keep the momentum going

And to do that, we must keep the relationships strong in light of some of the things that have been said outside of our cities."

Business leaders also took part in the meeting.

Among the topics discussed: enhancing infrastructure, jobs and cross-border commerce, a $230 billion dollar industry among the California - Baja region.

"Our binational economy helps bring San Diego jobs," said Faulconer. "It brings San Diego investment and it brings San Diego opportunities that can't be found anywhere else."

Since coming into office, President Trump has vowed to separate the two countries by building a wall.

He has also issued new immigration orders, leaving many confused and angry.

When asked to comment on those specific topics, both mayors shied away from mentioning the president directly.

They did however reiterate their overall message.

"This is an opportunity for us to talk about what's working on the local level," Faulconer said.

"We are separated by borders, yes," said Gastelum. "But united by our common goal to bring prosperity to our people."

The two mayors plan to sign an agreement to reaffirm their commitments - something Mayor Faulconer did with Tijuana's former mayor - saying it is crucial for growth.

"It's a cooperative advantage that puts San Diego head and shoulder above the rest," said Faulconer.

In addition to Monday's meeting - department heads from San Diego and Tijuana plan to meet every other month to continue strengthening the bi-national relationship.