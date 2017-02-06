Apple, Google, Uber join fight against Trump travel ban

For the fourth year, Helene Salvetat made the trip from France to compete at the National Senior Hard Court Championship at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club.
Deputies fatally shot a motorist Wednesday following a short pursuit over back-country roads east of Barona Casino.
A trip home from Disneyland took an unexpected turn as a family of three was hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who forcibly fondled one woman and exposed himself to another in North County neighborhoods over the last four days.
A shark sighting prompted a safety warning Wednesday at a North County beach where a swimmer was gravely injured less than two weeks ago in an attack by a great white or similar large sea predator.
Arrests of people caught trying to enter the United States from Mexico without authorization declined again last month, a likely sign that fewer would-be immigrants are trying to cross the border illegally.
Casey Clason is accused of biting a sheriff's deputy after a bizarre incident at a 7-11 store as he celebrated his birthday.
Local educators gathered Wednesday at Pacific Beach Middle School following complaints that the school board is unresponsive.