Border Patrol discovers narcotics in gas tank

SALTON CITY (CBS 8) – A man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine was arrested by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents on Monday morning at the Highway 86 checkpoint.
The 19-year-old United States citizen approached the checkpoint in a blue 2010 Ford Fusion at around 3:40 a.m., according to the Border Patrol.
Agents then referred the man to secondary inspection for further examination.
After a canine team alerted to the undercarriage of the vehicle during the inspection, agents investigated further and discovered 30 packages in the gas tank of the car.
Border Patrol agents seized 43.46 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $173,840 on Monday
The packages were examined and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine.
The man, vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.
