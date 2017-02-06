Victim identified in Rolando falling death

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — San Diego Police officers were dispatched early Saturday morning to 63rd Street regarding a man who had fallen from his fourth floor apartment.

On Monday, police released the identity of the victim as Untyuan Smith of San Diego.

When officers arrived on scene Saturday, they found 25-year-old Smith unconscious in the courtyard and bleeding from an apparent head injury.

Smith was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, police found two males inside Smith’s apartment. They were identified as Smith’s 23-year-old roommate Ahmed Parr and 24-year-old Brady Cronin.



Parr was arrested for an unrelated felony probation warrant and Cronin was arrested for three misdemeanor arrest warrants. Both were booked into San Diego County Jail for their respective warrants. Neither were booked on any charges related to Smith’s death.



The circumstances surrounding Smith’s death are still considered suspicious and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

