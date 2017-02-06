Victim identified in Rolando falling death

Deputies fatally shot a motorist Wednesday following a short pursuit over back-country roads east of Barona Casino.
A woman accused in a deadly DUI crash in El Cajon answered to criminal charges Wednesday. Prosecutors said Tania Molinar was drunk when she caused a head-on collision on Avocado Boulevard. Her passenger, the father of her child, was killed. CBS News 8's Dominic Garcia reports from El Cajon with more details.
A woman accused in a deadly DUI crash in El Cajon answered to criminal charges Wednesday. Prosecutors said Tania Molinar was drunk when she caused a head-on collision on Avocado Boulevard. Her passenger, the father of her child, was killed. CBS News 8's Dominic Garcia reports from El Cajon with more details.
From flying fists on a Southwest flight to all out brawls at Spirit Airlines over cancelled flights, it seems like lately passengers have seen it all.
For the fourth year, Helene Salvetat made the trip from France to compete at the National Senior Hard Court Championship at the La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club.
A trip home from Disneyland took an unexpected turn as a family of three was hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who forcibly fondled one woman and exposed himself to another in North County neighborhoods over the last four days.
A shark sighting prompted a safety warning Wednesday at a North County beach where a swimmer was gravely injured less than two weeks ago in an attack by a great white or similar large sea predator.
Arrests of people caught trying to enter the United States from Mexico without authorization declined again last month, a likely sign that fewer would-be immigrants are trying to cross the border illegally.