Woman Wins $3.3 Million Lottery Jackpot, Days After Quitting Her - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman Wins $3.3 Million Lottery Jackpot, Days After Quitting Her Job as Nursing Assistant

Updated: Feb 6, 2017 2:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.