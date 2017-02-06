10-Year-Old With Down Syndrome Dances to Lady Gaga Halftime Show - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

10-Year-Old With Down Syndrome Dances to Lady Gaga Halftime Show: 'He Was, in Fact, Born That Way'

Updated: Feb 6, 2017 3:11 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.