Escondido man accused of killing his mother with hammer

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A man accused of killing his mother with a hammer in Escondido last week appeared before a judge on Monday.

David McGee, 25, was taken into custody after police found the woman's body in an apartment Wednesday night.

McGee allegedly killed his mother at an Escondido apartment and inflicted non-life-threatening injuries on himself, according to authorities.

Officers sent to investigate a report of a possibly deceased person at an address on North Hickory Street near East Washington Avenue.

Wednesday initially found David McGee suffering from wounds that were later determined to be self-inflicted. He was detained "due to his injuries and suspicious nature of the call," Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy said.

Inside the apartment, authorities found the body of McGee's mother, 55-year-old Rebecca Apodaca, who had suffered injuries consistent with being the victim of homicide, Murphy said.

McGee was then placed under arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder and was taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, Murphy said.

Authorities did not immediately disclose a motive in the alleged matricide.

Anyone with additional information on the case was asked to call Escondido Police Detective Ross Umstot at 760-839-4463, or the police department's anonymous tip line at 760-743-8477.