Padres offer free tickets to Chargers season-ticket holders

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Hoping to attract abandoned football fans in San Diego, the Padres and Sycuan Band of Mission Indians offered to provide free entry to Chargers season-ticket holders for a game in the first two months of the upcoming baseball season.

The offer came nearly one month after the local National Football League franchise announced plans to move the Chargers to Los Angeles, where the team will play the next two football seasons at the StubHub Center in Carson. The Chargers would then join the Los Angeles Rams as the second team in a new stadium in Inglewood in 2019.

First, however, is baseball season -- pitchers and catchers report to training camp in Peoria, Arizona, on Feb. 14.

Fans who held Chargers season tickets can go to Padres.com and fill out a form in order to receive up to four complimentary tickets for a Friars' baseball contest in April or May.

Besides contact information, the form asks applicants how many Chargers and Padres games they've attended per season over the last five years, and whether they're interested in Padres season ticket information.

The San Diego Gulls hockey team already reached out to football fans last month, inviting Chargers season ticket-holders to a Feb. 18 game against Tucson at the Valley View Casino Center. Those who RSVP at SanDiegoGulls.com/JoinTheNest will receive a free game ticket and shirt.

The Gulls are averaging more than 8,400 fans per game at home, which ranks third in the American Hockey League, and tops in the west, according to the Internet Hockey Database.

The Padres, Gulls and area colleges are scheduled to host a Celebrate San Diego Day at Petco Park on Saturday to bring attention to the other options Chargers fans have in the region.