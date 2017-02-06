Judge's order allows local student to get back in

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — In the mix of a crush of cameras at Los Angeles International Airport, Sara Yarjani was greeted by her anxiously awaiting sister.

"I was worried about her being worried," said Yarjani.

Last week, just hours after President Trump signed the seven-country travel ban, Yarjani, an Iranian National, touched down in Los Angeles from Vienna. Following new orders, customs agents detained her for 23 hours.



"[They] took me for questioning," Yarjani said "I didn't understand why that had to happen, when I was coming back to go to school."



Yarjani has been in the United States since 2015 to study at the California Institute for Human Science in Encinitas, where administrators say she is a top student. She was visiting family in Vienna before her ordeal at LAX.

After being detained, Yarjani was sent back to Vienna.



Since the ban was put in place, restricting travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, many people have showed up to airports to protest, and welcome any refugees that did arrive.

A few days ago, a Seattle judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the travel ban nationwide. That gave Yarjani a window to book a ticket and come back.



Vice President Mike Pence thinks that window will shut.

Regardless, Yarjani is happy to be back in the United States, where she not only got a warm welcome from supporters, but also customs agents.

"They were very, very nice," Yarjani said. "I knew a lot of them because I was here for 23 hours last time."