EXCLUSIVE: David Hasselhoff Teases 'Baywatch' Movie: 'There's A - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: David Hasselhoff Teases 'Baywatch' Movie: 'There's A Lot of Surprises'

Updated: Feb 6, 2017 6:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.