Matt Damon Dresses Up Like Tom Brady to Sneak onto 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' and Keeps the Feud Alive

Gabourey Sidibe Opens Up About Being Discriminated Against in Clothing Store Because of Her Appearance

Gabourey Sidibe Opens Up About Being Discriminated Against in Clothing Store Because of Her Appearance

Gabourey Sidibe is opening up about an unfortunate incident when she felt as if she was discriminated against because of the way she looked.

Gabourey Sidibe is opening up about an unfortunate incident when she felt as if she was discriminated against because of the way she looked.