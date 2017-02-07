Iconic Imperial Beach Pier is getting a facelift

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Plans are in the works to enhance the Imperial Beach Pier - one of San Diego's iconic landmarks.

On Monday, the Port of San Diego and developers met with nearly 100 Imperial Beach residents in a workshop to discuss the many possibilities on how to improve the pier.

Some of the proposed improvements included: elevated seating, leaning benches, lighting, eateries and an observation deck.

"This is the best. Cleaning up the end of the pier so people can enjoy the sunsets. Where kids can get on the net and hang right over the water," said Imperial Beach resident, Jack Holden.

Julie Anstedt teaches "Fit4Moms" stroller strides. The pier is a popular stop for her classes and she liked the idea of a fitness area on the pier.

"Having people that are fitness minded out on the pier will lend itself to be a safe place," she said.

One resident, however, is concern about preserving the pier's wood while enhancing the experience. "It's somewhere to go to talk with your friend. You do the loop, you walk down the pier and come back," said Candy Ynger.

The Port of San Diego said Monday's workshop was out brainstorming. No decisions have been made and no budget has been proposed.

"We are going to gather the comments and kind of see what direction it is going in," said Marguerite Elicone, Port of San Diego marketing representative.

For the Imperial Beach mayor, Serge Dedina, the pier is special for him and he knows it's special for the community too. "This demonstrates the love and place in our hearts for the pier," he said.

Locals are still able to submit their ideas to the port via email at: customerservicecenter@portofsandiego.org.