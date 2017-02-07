Police locate at-risk missing man

Seven separate commencement ceremonies are expected to attract as many as 10,000 degree recipients Friday and this weekend at San Diego State University's Viejas Arena.
A pharmacist who fatally shot his female roommate's boyfriend at the door of the defendant's Ocean Beach condominium was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in state prison.
A shark sighting prompted a safety warning Wednesday at a North County beach where a swimmer was gravely injured less than two weeks ago in an attack by a great white or similar large sea predator.
Two women hiking with their dog at Mission Trails Regional Park Thursday were attacked by a swarm of bees.
A 27-year-old prison inmate walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Otay Mesa Thursday.
The California Coastal Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday to decide if the placement of the proposed 1.3 mile path in Cardiff will be approved for the west side of Highway 101.
It'll be mostly sunny and warmer in San Diego County Thursday with lingering clouds along the coast.