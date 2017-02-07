Stolen car suspect leaves bumper behind in O.B.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A stolen car suspect got away from police Tuesday, but left the front bumper of a white Honda Civic behind.



The chase ended in the Ocean Beach area Tuesday morning.



Police first tried to stop the driver in Mission Bay but said he refused to pull over.

He hit a police car, then a parked car on the street and later drove on to the sidewalk.

For safety reasons, police had to call off the pursuit.

No injuries were reported