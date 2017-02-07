Babies receive red hats for heart disease awareness - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Babies receive red hats for heart disease awareness

Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — UC San Diego Health is helping raise awareness about congenital heart disease. 

They have teamed up with the American Heart Association for a national campaign called "Little Hats, Big Hearts." 

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy reported from La Jolla on the importance of the project.

 

