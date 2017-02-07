San Diego asking for money to cover storm damage

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — After recent storms, the city hopes to recoup $5 million dollars, and even though state funds will only reimburse a portion of that, the city says every bit helps, especially for areas like Mission Valley that are prone to bad flooding.



Flooding from the San Diego River combined with rain is taking a toll on city resources now and weeks ago in disastrous January storms.



City of San Diego spokesperson Jose Ysea noted how fast water accumulates in areas near the river.



There were many river rescues, flooded cars, plenty of pot holes and dozens of down trees during recent storms.



In South Park, trees were sprawled in the road, blocking access. And in Balboa Park trees toppled on cars and damaged property.



So the City Council approved a state of emergency declaration.

PHOTOS: San Diego Storm damage



"It was a unanimous vote this gave us the opportunity to access some funding from the state," said San Diego City Councilmember Chris Ward.



After Governor Jerry Brown filed for a state of emergency, each city had to do the same in order to obtain necessary money.



"We're estimating the storms cost the city about $5 million dollars," Ward said. "This will allow us to recoup about 75 percent of that, which is huge considering the budget challenges we have this year."



The millions will reimburse the city, but not the public for those who had private property damage like Vanessa Sotelo's family in City Heights as the storm flooding took out their car and belongings



"The management points the finger at the city and the city thinks that it's the management," Sotelo said. "There's no answers here."



Sotelo will have to rely on insurance as the city waits for its funding

And how long before funding will arrive?

"I'm not sure about the time frame but whenever we get it, it will help," said Ysea.

Other municipalities like Chula Vista and San Diego County have declared a state of emergency to apply for funding too.

To report damage and potholes, the city urges the public to use its "Get It Done" app to provide a picture and location. The app is can be downloaded or you can log onto www.sandiego.gov/get-it-done.

