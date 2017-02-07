More than half a ton of marijuana seized on boat at Shelter Island

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations agents arrested two suspected smugglers Monday after finding more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana hidden on board a 26-foot boat.

At approximately 2 p.m., AMO agents on patrol, encountered the vessel attempting to dock at the transient docks on Shelter Island it returned from Mexico waters, according to officials.

Agents interviewed the men and determined that the men were both citizens of Mexico and had entered the country illegally.

Agents conducted an inspection of the vessel and found several packages of marijuana hidden inside a compartment. The boat was taken to a secure facility and several more hidden compartments filled with packages of marijuana were located throughout the boat. A total of 66 packages were removed totaling 1,192 pounds.

The marijuana and two suspected smugglers, ages 23 and 48, were turned over to the San Diego Marine Task Force.