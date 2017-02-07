Show your love with a singing Valentine - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Show your love with a singing Valentine

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Valentine's Day is next week. Have you planned something for your special someone yet?
     
If you're still searching for unique ideas, talented singers from the award-winning San Diego Chorus of Sweet Adelines will deliver your message of love! 

They can sing in a favorite restaurant, at work, at home or over the phone; wherever your Sweetheart happens to be.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Kensington with a song from the San Diego Chorus.

