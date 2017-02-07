Show your love with a singing Valentine

From the firing of former FBI Director James Comey and the Russia investigation to the repeal of Obamacare, members of the activist group "Indivisible" gathered near the Hotel Del Thursday afternoon to voice their opposition to the Trump administration
Mother's Day is this weekend and CBS News 8 has a story that reminds us that a mother's work never ends.
Lifeguards continue to be on alert after several recent "aggressive shark" sightings off the Southern California coast.
Search warrants reveal new information about the man responsible for the pool shooting rampage in University City.
Two women hiking with their dog at Mission Trails Regional Park Thursday were attacked by a swarm of bees.
The FBI and local law enforcement raided two different homes Thursday as part of an interstate commercial robbery case.
A pharmacist who fatally shot his female roommate's boyfriend at the door of the defendant's Ocean Beach condominium was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in state prison.
Seven separate commencement ceremonies are expected to attract as many as 10,000 degree recipients Friday and this weekend at San Diego State University's Viejas Arena.