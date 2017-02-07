UC San Diego Health becomes Padres new healthcare provider

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Padres confirmed Tuesday that they reached a multi-year agreement for UC San Diego Health to become the baseball team's official healthcare provider.



The move ends a 36-year relationship between the Padres and Scripps Clinic.



Under the agreement, Dr. Catherine Robertson will coordinate a team of UC San Diego Health doctors and staff members who will care for Padres players at UC San Diego Health facilities, during spring training and the season at Petco Park.



Robertson, an orthopedic surgeon, was previously the Chargers' team doctor and was the lead physician in a partnership between UC San Diego Health and the U.S. Olympic Committee. UC San Diego Health had partnered with the Chargers until the NFL franchise relocated to Los Angeles.



"This is the first time in more than three decades that the Padres have changed health care providers, so it was a decision we took very seriously,'' said Padres Executive Vice President and General Manager A.J. Preller.



"We ultimately chose UC San Diego Health because of their pioneering work in research to help prevent injury and re-injury,'' Preller said. "As we continue to look into innovation in different areas of baseball operations, including player care, we thought the combination of their clinical care and research would serve us well.''



UC San Diego Health and the team plan to collaborate on outreach and awareness efforts to promote healthy living and disease prevention in the local community, including free wellness screenings to the public at some Padres events.