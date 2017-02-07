Sinkhole causes road closure in Vista

VISTA (CBS 8/CNS) — A roughly 4-foot-by-4-foot roadway sinkhole forced the closure of West Vista Way, near Thunder Drive and just north of state Route 78 in Vista on Tuesday afternoon, a sheriff's lieutenant says.

Public-works personnel continued working on repairs Wednesday. The was no word on when the street would officially reopen. The City of Vista noted on their Facebook page that repairs were scheduled through 2 p.m.

