Sinkhole causes road closure in Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sinkhole causes road closure in Vista

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (CBS 8/CNS) — A roughly 4-foot-by-4-foot roadway sinkhole forced the closure of West Vista Way, near Thunder Drive and just north of state Route 78 in Vista on Tuesday afternoon, a sheriff's lieutenant says.

Public-works personnel continued working on repairs Wednesday. The was no word on when the street would officially reopen. The City of Vista noted on their Facebook page that repairs were scheduled through 2 p.m.

Check back for updates

Get updated traffic information here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.