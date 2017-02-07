Lady Gaga to perform with Metallica at Sunday's Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Fresh off her soaring performance at the Super Bowl, Lady Gaga was added Tuesday to the list of artists who will take the stage at Sunday's Grammy Awards in downtown Los Angeles.

Lady Gaga will perform with Metallica during the ceremony at Staples Center, according to The Recording Academy.

Also named as performers Tuesday for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards were current Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham, and Grammy nominee Cynthia Erivo, who will join with previously announced 10-time Grammy winner John Legend in a tribute to those from the music community who died in the past year.

Also added to the schedule was a special segment that will feature current Grammy nominee Demi Lovato; previous Grammy nominees Andra Day, Tori Kelly, and previously announced Little Big Town in a collaborative performance celebrating the music of the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of "Saturday Night Fever."

Katy Perry was added as a performer Monday.

The newly named acts join previously announced performers Adele, William Bell, Chance The Rapper, Gary Clark Jr., Daft Punk, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, Sturgill Simpson, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and The Weeknd.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, will be broadcast live from Staples Center at 5 p.m. Sunday. Tune into CBS 8 for all the action!