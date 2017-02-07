'Battlestar Galactica' star Richard Hatch dies at 71

James Comey thought the breaking news story about his firing was a prank. Made ya look (for a new job)!
The Los Angeles Planning Commission signed off Thursday on the development proposal for filmmaker George Lucas' highly-anticipated Lucas Museum of Narrative Art at Exposition Park.
They're back like you've never seen them before... on a sectional couch! Everyone gets their own cushion when Stephen sits down with his former colleagues.
It was a rare TV reunion Tuesday as Stephen Colbert played host to a gang of fellow "Daily Show" alums on a special edition of CBS' "The Late Show."
While preparing to star in the Freddie Mercury biopic, 'Buster's Mal Heart' star Rami Malek got some feedback from the world's top Queen experts, Queen.
'The Dinner' star Richard Gere argues that his Triumph 650 belongs to a slightly higher echelon as Stephen's 1.5 HP Briggs & Stratton mini bike.
'American Race' host Charles Barkley doesn't want to come off as a grumpy old man, but these kids today.
'Big Bang Theory' star and Discovery's 'First in Human' narrator Jim Parsons is making an effort to understand where both sides are coming from.