'Jane the Virgin' Cast Pays Tribute to Brett Dier After Shocking Twist

Miley Cyrus has grown and evolved quite a bit since her days on Hannah Montana, but the 24-year-old pop star can still look back with a smile.
Johnny Depp is sailing the high seas yet again as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and, for the fifth installment in the blockbuster franchise, he's joined by Javier Bardem.
Kelly Clarkson is coming to The Voice as a coach for Season 14, and former American Idol judge Harry Connick Jr. has nothing but support for the decision.
Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven't watched Thursday's season one finale of Riverdale!
Katherine Heigl is celebrating Mother's Day a couple days early by sharing some adorable pictures of her little ones.
Bindi Irwin is setting the record straight on those "crazy" rumors that her mom, Terri Irwin, is dating actor Russell Crowe.