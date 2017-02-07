Terrifying holdup may be work of serial robbers

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two thieves, one armed with a gun, robbed a Clairemont cellphone shop Tuesday in an apparent continuation of a spree of similar crimes targeting the same wireless-service provider's local storefronts.

The holdup at 5430 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. was reported shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to police.

Investigators suspect that the crime was another in a series of heists that have occurred at Metro PCS locations in San Diego since late last month, Lt. Todd Griffin said. A pair of men carried out two of the crimes, and a single perpetrator committed the others, though he may have had an accomplice who served as a getaway driver.

At least one of the bandits was believed to have taken part in all the robberies, the first three of which occurred at 4202 El Cajon Blvd. on Jan. 27; at 3458 Adams Ave. on Jan. 30; and at 1840 Coronado Ave. last Wednesday, the lieutenant said.

While stealing cellphones and cash from registers at the businesses, the crooks threatened employees with pistols and, in one case, a stun gun, he said.

The thieves have been described as tall Hispanic or light-skinned black men in their mid-20s to 30s. During several of the holdups, they wore a bandana or shirt over their faces.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.