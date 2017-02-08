CBS' Charlie Rose to undergo heart surgery

NEW YORK (CBS 8/AP) — CBS News morning host Charlie Rose says he's undergoing heart surgery to replace a heart valve that was installed in 2005.

The 75-year-old newsman's surgery is scheduled Thursday. He said Wednesday he plans to return to work in March. He's been a host of "CBS This Morning" since its start in 2012, and also has a long-running PBS interview show.

Rose said the surgery was his choice, unlike in 2005 when he had to undergo emergency surgery to replace the same valve while on an overseas reporting trip.

Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell are his co-hosts on "CBS This Morning," which has risen in the ratings to be competitive with the "Today" show and "Good Morning America."

Below is a statement from Charlie Rose:

Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do. To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice. So tomorrow, I will undergo surgery which will keep me at the hospital for a few days and then resting for a couple of weeks. I look forward to seeing you in March. In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere. I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high. Until then, stay close.

