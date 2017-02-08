Watch Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden Play Hilariously Competitive Game of 'Finish the Lyric'

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Ann Inaba Dances With Simone Biles After 'Smiling Doesn't Win You Gold Medals' Comment

There's no bad blood between Carrie Ann Inaba and Simone Biles!

