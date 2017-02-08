Rescued Yorkies: Dogs begin to go home with new families - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Rescued Yorkies: Dogs begin to go home with new families

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — More than 80 Yorkies are headed for new homes this week.  

The dogs were rescued from a hoarder house in Poway last month and as of Wednesday they were ready for adoption.  

The San Diego Humane Society received more than 1,500 applications from potential adopters. 

