2 pedestrians struck and injured in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 76-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were struck by a car while attempting to cross a street in the Oak Park neighborhood, police said Wednesday.
The 29-year-old man behind the wheel was distracted by the car's radio when the crash occurred in an unmarked crosswalk at the corner of Redwood and Sue streets around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.
Both victims were taken to a hospital. The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Buttle said. The boy's condition was not immediately reported.
Buttle said the motorist was not suspected of driving under the influence.
