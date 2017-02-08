2 pedestrians struck and injured in Oak Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 pedestrians struck and injured in Oak Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 76-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy were struck by a car while attempting to cross a street in the Oak Park neighborhood, police said Wednesday. 
 
The 29-year-old man behind the wheel was distracted by the car's radio when the crash occurred in an unmarked crosswalk at the corner of Redwood and Sue streets around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. 
 
Both victims were taken to a hospital. The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Buttle said. The boy's condition was not immediately reported. 
 
Buttle said the motorist was not suspected of driving under the influence.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.