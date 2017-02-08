Love Your Heart Day to offer free blood pressure screenings

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — San Diego County leaders will join regional officials and community partners to promote Love Your Heart Day on Feb. 14.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death in San Diego County.



As part of the County of San Diego’s Live Well San Diego vision and in honor of American Heart Health Month, residents will be able to get a free blood pressure check at over 170 sites in San Diego County on Valentine’s Day.

The annual event is intended to help residents take charge of their health by offering free blood pressure screenings to adults at locations including libraries, fire stations, clinics and businesses throughout San Diego County.



Last year, a record 30,000-plus people got their blood pressure checked at Love Your Heart in San Diego County and Mexico.

Now in its sixth year, Love Your Heart has grown to include sites in Orange and Riverside counties, Massachusetts and in each of the states on both sides of the United States-Mexico border.

Obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and a family history of heart disease can put an individual at greater risk of heart disease.

For a list of San Diego County locations, call 2-1-1 or visit www.loveyourheartsd.org.