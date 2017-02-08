Kate McKinnon to Voice Ms. Frizzle in Netflix's 'Magic School Bus' Reboot

Thomas Rhett's baby girl is officially here!
Start a rock band and your marital strife will never sound so sweet.
It's American Idol vs. The Voice all over again.
Fox has added two more shows to its live musical lineup.
Shayanna Jenkins initially couldn't believe that her fiance, Aaron Hernandez, was found dead in prison.
Dan Reynolds is pretty much the definition of dad goals.
What happens in Cabo no longer stays in Cabo.
Kelly Rohrbach has some pretty big Baywatch shoes to fill.
Bonner Bolton is speaking out on how his journey on Dancing With the Stars ended.
Is Selena Gomez about to drop new music?