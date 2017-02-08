San Diego resort gets national recognition from travelers

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - America's finest city is living up to its name. A recent survey from Trip Advisor names the best hotels in the country.

Four of the top 10 are in San Diego County!



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs is touring each resort for you, starting in Rancho Santa Fe.

**Note: The prize giveaway featured in the above video is only valid during Wednesday's live broadcast of CBS News 8 This Morning.

RELATED COVERAGE