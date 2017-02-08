Gigi Hadid Gets Her Own Barbie Doll and the Resemblance Is Uncanny: 'Can't Believe That's Me!'

Happy anniversary to JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers!
Many were shocked when Ryan Seacrest was announced as Kelly Ripa's permanent Live co-host last week, but Jerry O'Connell wasn't one of them.
She came in like a "Wrecking Ball."
Season five of Arrested Development is officially a go!
Thomas Rhett's baby girl is officially here!
Start a rock band and your marital strife will never sound so sweet.
It's American Idol vs. The Voice all over again.
Fox has added two more shows to its live musical lineup.
Shayanna Jenkins initially couldn't believe that her fiance, Aaron Hernandez, was found dead in prison.
Dan Reynolds is pretty much the definition of dad goals.