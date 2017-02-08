Man who jumped on stage at Taylor Swift concert pleads guilty to assault

CBS News 8 viewers are reporting a backlash from area business owners over their service dogs. Viewers said with so many "fake" service dogs out there, it's creating problems for people who really depend on animals to get around. CBS News 8's Eric Kahnert investigates the problem in this Your Stories Report.
Congressman Darrell Issa continues to come under fire for his decision to vote in favor of the American Health Care Act, and on Friday he sat down with CBS News 8 for a one-on-one conversation.
A young boy who was injured in a hit-and-run crash in San Ysidro has opened his eyes from his hospital bed.
Legal immigrants working for the city of San Diego or at the San Diego International Airport will have citizenship-related services available to them at their workplace, thanks to a new partnership announced Friday.
Two brothers accused of fatally beating a homeless man near his makeshift encampment in Santee will stand trial on murder, torture and assault charges, a judge ruled Friday.
Assemblyman Todd Gloria and Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina will tour contaminated areas in Imperial Beach and the Tijuana River Valley in an effort to find solutions to the sewage spills.
More than 10,000 San Diego State University students will graduate this weekend in seven commencement ceremonies beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday in Viejas Arena on campus, school officials said.
The San Diego Unified School Board on Thursday voted to save hundreds of teacher jobs, but more could still fall victim to the budget ax as the district struggles to deal with a huge budget shortfall.