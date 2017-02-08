Police seek to identify Lemon Grove home intruder killed

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities sought Wednesday to identify a young man who died in a shootout after he and a cohort barged into an East County house armed with guns and threatened the homeowner and his adult son.

The two intruders entered the residence in the 2400 block of Edding Drive in Lemon Grove shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday and confronted the residents, 44-year-old Francisco Suarez Sr. and 22-year-old Francisco Suarez Jr., according to sheriff's officials.

During an ensuing scuffle, the younger victim suffered a gunshot wound, and his father managed to wrest a firearm away from one of the housebreakers and return fire, Lt. Kenn Nelson said. One of the bandits then ran away, leaving behind his dying accomplice.

Medics took Francisco Suarez Jr. to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening. His father was unhurt.

The motive for the crime remained unknown this afternoon, though investigators believe it likely involved a plan to rob the residents, the lieutenant said.

The perpetrator who escaped remains at large, and officials have no detailed description of him. All attempts to identify the deceased suspect, who appeared to be in his late teens to mid-20s, have been in vain.

"In the following days, the sheriff's Homicide Detail will be releasing descriptions and/or photos of the decedent's clothing and a personal item found in his possession," Nelson said. "The goal is to appeal for the public's assistance in identifying this young man."