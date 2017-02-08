Bill Paxton Has a Crush on Tom Cruise - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bill Paxton Has a Crush on Tom Cruise

Posted: Updated:

After Mindy Kaling explains her philosophy on impossible crushes, Bill Paxton confides in James and Mindy about his crush on Tom Cruise and expresses his love in a very familiar fashion.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.