Devoted dog looking for a loving family

Name: Petunia

Age: 3 years old

Gender: Spayed female

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

ID #: 235485

Adoption Fee: $95

Petunia, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix, is looking for a loving family to call her own. This darling girl is as sweet as they come - snuggly, polite and so easy-going! She loves to go on leisurely walks and is a dream on leash. She also loves lounging on the couch for snuggles. Petunia is a happy girl as long as her humans are by her side and is really devoted to her people. She’s gentle around children and may do well with another large dog, but would prefer no cats or small dogs in her new home.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days worry-free insurance from Trupanion Insurance, and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.