Devoted dog looking for a loving family

Name: Petunia
Age: 3 years old
Gender: Spayed female
Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
ID #: 235485
Adoption Fee: $95

Petunia, a 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix, is looking for a loving family to call her own. This darling girl is as sweet as they come - snuggly, polite and so easy-going! She loves to go on leisurely walks and is a dream on leash. She also loves lounging on the couch for snuggles. Petunia is a happy girl as long as her humans are by her side and is really devoted to her people. She’s gentle around children and may do well with another large dog, but would prefer no cats or small dogs in her new home. 

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days worry-free insurance from Trupanion Insurance, and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

