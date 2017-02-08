Coastal commission objects to Brigantine plan

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The California Coastal Commission has suddenly raised objections to the plan to replace Anthony's Fish Grotto along the San Diego Bay.

Anthony's closed last week when its lease expired.

The Brigantine is set to demolish the building and build three new restaurants and a walk-up coffee bar.

But according to the Union-Tribune, the coastal commission has issues with public access, the building's design and coverage over the water.

The commission has set a 10-day period to appeal last year's approval of the Brigantine project by the port district.