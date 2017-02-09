Del Mar's Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary to host Larry Himmel Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Sunday, February 26th, Free Flight Exotic Bird Sanctuary will host Larry Himmel Day to help raise money for a place that was near and dear to Larry's heart.

With 50 birds, The Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation is hoping to provide medical veterinary expenses for newly relinquished birds and annual veterinary checks.

The birds come to the sanctuary through owner relinquishment and are given shelter and appropriate care over a period of time before being assessed adoptable.

Those birds with lasting health or behavioral issues remain at Free Flight for the rest of their lives.

[To view video on YouTube, click here.]

The goal is to raise $5,000 for Free Flight. This includes immediate medical veterinary expenses for newly relinquished birds, annual veterinary checks (blood and culture tests for preventative care) and veterinary care expenses for the resident birds should the testing indicate a medical need.?

Every person who donates will get free admission for the day! The event will run from 12-2 p.m.

Free Flight has been located in Del Mar for nearly 30 years and is a place Larry visited many times.