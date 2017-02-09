Armed gunman robs Metro PCS Store - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gunman robbed a Metro PCS store Wednesday in the Rolando area of San Diego.

The suspect, holding a handgun, walked into the store at 6686 El Cajon Blvd. about 5:20 p.m. and demanded cellphones from an employee, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The gunman took phones and money from the employee, who was then ordered, along with a customer, to walk to the back of the store, while the suspect made his getaway, Heims said.

The robber, whose face was covered with a red scarf, was described as Hispanic, in his late 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 to 140 pounds. He spoke with a thick accent and was wearing a hooded green jacket and red shoes.

