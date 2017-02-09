Two more armed robberies at local gas stations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two masked men robbed convenience stores near Miramar and in Grantville at gunpoint early Thursday.



Two gun-wielding robbers wearing black skull masks, black clothing and gloves demanded cash from an employee at the Shell gas station at the corner of Miramar and Kearny Mesa roads shortly before 2:30 a.m. They took cash and cigarettes, then fled northbound on Kearny Mesa Road, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.



Less than 30 minutes later, the pair robbed a 7-Eleven store on San Diego Mission Road near Rancho Mission Road in a similar fashion. They escaped with money, cigarettes and lottery tickets, Heims said.