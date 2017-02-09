Consumer Alert: Don't get scammed this Valentine's Day!

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Americans are predicted to spend $2 billion on flowers this Valentine's Day!



But there are a lot of vendors out there hoping to scam you with wimpy bouquets after you shell out money.



CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Kearny Mesa, making sure scammers don't get the best of you.

Here are some tips to make your flowers last:

Act fast Cut stems on an angle Trim excess foliage Stay away from fruit Keep them cool and happy

WATCH: CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs report from Kearny Mesa.