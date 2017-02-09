Teenager arrested in Fallbrook gas station robbery

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly robbing a Fallbrook gas station at gunpoint early Thursday.

A clerk at the Shell gas station on South Main Avenue near South Mission Road told deputies a masked suspect took cash and merchandise at gunpoint around 2 a.m., then fled, according to the county sheriff's department.

Deputies detained the suspect after spotting him walking about two blocks away. A subsequent search turned up a semiautomatic handgun, cash and items stolen from the convenience store, sheriff's Sgt. Jim Pucillo said.

The boy, whose name was withheld, was arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery, Pucillo said.