Wrong-way driver crashes on I-5 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - An accident involving a vehicle heading south on northbound Interstate 5 has left three lanes blocked in the area of Palomar Street in Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There are reports of an 86-year-old woman who went the wrong way on the freeway and hit at least three other vehicles, according to authorities.

Three people were transported with minor injuries, including the driver.

Major backup on 5 north just before L street. Wrong way elderly driver smashes into others @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/JNFgV8Bxu5 — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) February 9, 2017

