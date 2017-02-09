Wrong-way driver crashes on I-5 in Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wrong-way driver crashes on I-5 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - An accident involving a vehicle heading south on northbound Interstate 5 has left three lanes blocked in the area of Palomar Street in Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

There are reports of an 86-year-old woman who went the wrong way on the freeway and hit at least three other vehicles, according to authorities.

Three people were transported with minor injuries, including the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

