Controversial teen returns to Dr. Phil Friday

(CBS 8) — A controversial teen who appeared on Dr. Phil last year will return to the show Friday, Feb. 10.

Danielle Bregoli appeared on the show with her mother to discuss her out-of-control behavior, which included stealing cars and running away from home.

Danielle became known for a phrase she used on the show and became known as the "Cash Me Outside Girl" with numerous memes of her appearing across social media.

Danielle, will return to the show with her mother Barbara Ann, to discuss her four-and-a-half months at a top-level treatment facility.

