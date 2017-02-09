Mssing man with dementia found safe in 4S Ranch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mssing man with dementia found safe in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An 80-year-old man with dementia has been found safe in 4S Ranch.

Police asked for the public's help Thursday to find Michael Becker who walked away from his home at 15217 Cayenne Creek Court at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

