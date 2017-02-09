Chula Vista students claim teacher mistakenly showed porn

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A teacher at Rancho Del Rey Middle School in Chula Vista is under investigation after students claim he mistakenly showed porn in class.

The Sweetwater Union School District said it took immediate action after the class ended Thursday morning, but some students claimed this has happened before.

A 7th grade student complained that during a morning class, a teacher accidentally showed pornography on the projector as he was plugging in his iPad.

The district says the teacher was not detained or arrested and that the incident is considered a personal matter. They are looking into it to see whether the student's allegations are true.

One parent who spoke to CBS News 8 is upset parents were not notified.

Some students say the incident was not the first time it has happened with the same teacher.

A student from the school, whose mother gave permission to talk to CBS News 8, said in a previous occurrence a year ago the teacher tried to show an educational video but instead accidentally went to a different video that had porn on it.

The student, now 16 years-old, said the teacher tried to play it off as if nothing had happened. The student's mom confirmed her son told her about the incident last year and that there are other students from the school who have made similar allegations about the teacher.

CBS News 8 is not releasing the name of the teacher as he has not been arrested or charged by police. The district is currently investigating the incident.

CBS News 8 asked if there have been previous complaints about the teacher but has not heard back from the district.