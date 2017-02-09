No heat for weeks at Rancho Bernardo High

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It has been a chilly month for students and staff at Rancho Bernardo High School since they were left without heat - forcing many to wear coats and gloves inside.

According to the school district, the heating pipe used on campus burst. The pipe is made of a special material that staff said has not easy to come by.

"Securing that part and making the repair took a while. Once the repair was made, unfortunately the pipe burst again," said Christine Paik with the Poway Unified School District.

Once again the school was force to reorder the the special part while students and staff do best to bundle up indoors.

"They've been trying to bring in portable heaters and things like that to warm up classrooms. I saw the administrators taking hot coffee around to staff to boost morale," said Paik.

Many are hoping for sunny days and warm weather until a permanent fix is made.

