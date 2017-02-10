CA leaders react after federal appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - State and local reacted Thursday after federal appeals court refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, unanimously rejecting the administration's claim of presidential authority, questioning its motives and concluding that the order was unlikely to survive legal challenges.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said via Twitter, "Fight is not over but this is a great victory for our values."

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the court "ruled on the side of justice."

"As attorneys general throughout the country have argued, the Trump Administration violated the Constitution when it blocked tens of thousands of law-abiding people -- who have already been vetted and received permission to enter -- from traveling to the United States," he said.

On his Twitter account, Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, wrote, "Great news! This is an important victory for our nation's values. #NoBanNoWall."

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, issued a statement in which he applauded an independent judiciary as "a cornerstone of our democracy" that's "uninfluenced by badgering and insults" from the president.

An independent judiciary is the cornerstone of democracy & rooted in our Constitution. No person is above the law.

"God Bless the 9th Circuit." Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D- San Diego, said on her Twitter account.