CA leaders react after federal appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban

A brave move by a local restaurant worker who helped out authorities during a standoff with a driver Saturday morning.
On Saturday, hundreds of people came together to hike De Anza Cove, using humor to address serious topics like preventing veteran suicide.
A memorial service was held for the 35-year-old mother who was killed in a mass shooting in University City Saturday.
Hundreds of gas-powered pieces of yard equipment were exchanged for battery-powered ones Saturday morning in Mission Valley, during San Diego County Supervisor Ron Roberts' 18th Annual Mowing Down Pollution event at Qualcomm Stadium.
An 84-year-old Morena woman who had been reported missing was located Saturday, San Diego police said.
Green Chile Food Company, a Las Cruces, N.M. establishment, is recalling approximately 252,854 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry frozen burrito products due to bacterial contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.
The water contact closure for the ocean shoreline at Strand State Beach and Imperial Beach was lifted this weekend by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.
Police Saturday were looking for the motorist who fled after running over a woman in an East Village parking lot, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
Two brothers accused of fatally beating a homeless man near his makeshift encampment in Santee will stand trial on murder, torture and assault charges, a judge ruled Friday.