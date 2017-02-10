La Jolla residents fight back against airport noise

POINT LOMA (CBS 8) - La Jolla residents are joining people in Point Loma when it comes to frustration over airport noise.

According to residents, the roar of planes taking off from Lindbergh Field has been increasing over the past three months, and on Thursday night they voiced their concerns at the La Jolla Town Council meeting.

"I've lived in La Jolla for 50 years. There had never been aircraft noise until three months ago," said Bird Rock resident, Gillian Ackland.

The FAA told CBS News 8 they did not add any flight paths in the La Jolla area when they implemented Southern California Metroplex for efficiency and costs.

The agency said increased air traffic could be a factor, but La Jolla residents want to know what is going on.

"They have created airplane noise equivalent to a heavy metal band," said La Jolla resident, Margo Schwab.

But not all neighbors are blaming the FAA. "The FAA is our friend, not our enemy," said Bird Rock resident and retired aerospace engineer, Len Gross..

FAA diagrams displaying arriving flights over La Jolla from May 2014 to January 2017, indicate air traffic spread out over La Jolla in previous years; however, the current diagram indicates a narrower flight path causing noise over a concentrated area.

For now, La Jolla residents plan to hand over petitions to the Airport Authority's noise committee which will meet next Wednesday.

Residents will soon be able to sign the online petition on the La Jolla Town Council website.